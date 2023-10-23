'Palestinians have the right to defend their own land' - EFF

Thousands of people have been killed along the Gaza strip since the 7 October attack by militant group Hamas on Israel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday said the people of Palestine have every right to take up arms and defend themselves against Israeli occupation.

The retaliatory attacks from the Israeli defence force have left more than 4,300 people dead in Palestine according to its health ministry.

The Israeli government said its death toll was just over 1,400. Hundreds of people turned up for the EFF’s picket outside the Embassy of Israel in South Africa - Pretoria.

EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente said the Israel Embassy in South Africa needs to be shut down.

EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente said there are no peaceful revolutions.

"The Palestinians have the right to defend their own land, but what is happening in their land is uncalled for. So, anyone who is being attacked for their race, they are attacked for their belief should defend themselves."

Nazim Omar who came to the picket carrying a toy AK47 said sometimes guns are the only solution for an oppressed people.

A large contingency of police is deployed outside the Israeli embassy and are monitoring the picket.