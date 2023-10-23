Ntseki pleads for patience with Chiefs fans as club flirts with spectator ban

In what is becoming a regular occurrence this season, disgruntled Amakhosi supporters threw projectiles aimed at Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki to show their displeasure after yet another loss.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought will stretch into a 9th year after they were eliminated from the Carling Knockout on Saturday.

Taariq Fielies scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory for AmaZulu over Chiefs to heap the pressure on embattled coach Molefi Ntseki, whose side has managed just four wins from their 13 games in all competitions since the start of the season.

ALSO READ:

In what is becoming a regular occurrence this season, disgruntled Amakhosi supporters threw projectiles aimed at the coach to show their displeasure. It is the third time such an incident has occurred since Ntseki took over the top job from Arthur Zwane, and is bound to land the club in hot water.

“When things like this happen for a third time, it’s not only affecting you as a coach, it also affects your players. When they get to hear and they get to see what happens to their coach when they lose matches, it also becomes a reflection on them, to say, 'What if tomorrow I'm the next one when I didn't have a good game?'” Ntseki said

Chiefs pleaded guilty to two separate charges of spectator misbehavior three weeks ago, and were fined R200,000, of which R50,000 was suspended for a six-month period on condition they weren’t found guilty of the same offence.

The latest incident may result in a spectator ban.

Despite his struggles with the team, Ntseki is confident he can turn things around, and asked the club’s fans, who’ve been waiting since 2015 for a trophy, to be patient.

“The biggest challenge is that we are not very supportive and not very patient when results are not coming,” Ntseki

Whether Ntseki remains in charge for much longer remains to be seen, but with six months left of the 2023/24 campaign, Amakhosi’s only realistic chance at claiming silverware this season is in the Nedbank Cup - and winning over the fans seems a more unlikely task with each passing day.