No clear timeline on home provision for homeless Mamelodi flood victims

The City of Tshwane continues to come under fire for allegedly neglecting the flood victims, with claims their plight for new homes has been put on the back burner - but the metro's mayor says consultations are underway to help affected communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink says some Mameoldi flood victims are still homeless more than a year after the devastating rains.

Scores of residents were relocated to community structures after their homes were washed away by floods in February last year.

Brink said consultations were still underway to help affected communities to rebuild.

“The city has procured land, and we are in the process of consulting the affected communities so that stands can be allocated, and people can be given safe, decent living spaces that have the prospect of being serviced in the future. It’s difficult to make hard and fast promises to say this will happen on x-date and y-date, but what can be monitored is the progress.”

While Brink admitted the housing crisis remained a major concern, he again warned against building near flood-prone areas.

“The first important point is the danger of people locating on flood plains. I know this is an unpopular thing to say, but there is a reason why the city warns against these instances – because it leads to human tragedy.”