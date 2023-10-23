Meyiwa trial: Magistrate Cronje back in court for further cross-examination

Magistrate Vivian Cronje has been testifying on how one of Meyiwa's alleged killers, Bongani Ntanzi, confessed before her in June 2020 in a secret recording that she insisted was done without force or coercion.

JOHANNESBURG - A magistrate in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will return to the hot seat for further cross-examination in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning.

Cronje claimed Bongani Ntanzi was calm and positive when he detailed his involvement in the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend in Vosloorus in 2014.

Last week, the Pretoria High Court found that the recording of Bongani Ntanzi's confession, which was taken in secret by Cronje, was inadmissible as evidenc e.

Ntanzi's lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, put it to Cronje that Ntanzi did not sign his main statement but only the pro forma, the introductory part of a statement that dealt with a deponent's right.

"There is an initial there. Whether he put a cross, a thumbprint, or used his note - there is a signature there," Cronje insisted.

On Monday, legal representatives for accused 3, 4, and 5 will also have a chance to cross-examine the magistrate.