Meyiwa murder trial: Magistrate concedes Ntanzi's arrest was irregular

The Pretoria High Court is hearing testimonies linked to a confession statement my the second accused Bongani Ntanzi.

JOHANNESBURG - A magistrate has conceded before the Pretoria High Court that there was an irregularity in the detention of the second accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The State is arguing for Ntanzi’s statement, and one by the first accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to be admitted while the defence insists they were assaulted in order to confess.



Ntanzi and Sibiya are two of the five men on trial for the 2014 murder of the football star.

The focus of the cross-examination by the lawyer for the fifth accused advocate Zandile Mshololo has been the lawfulness of Ntanzi’s arrest.

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, accused persons must make a court appearance no later than 48 hours after their arrest.

Mshololo has pointed out to magistrate Vivian Cronje from her statement that Ntanzi mentioned that he had been in police custody from the 16 - 24 June 2020 when he appeared before her to confess.

"What did it say to you when he told you this? I noted it and thought it was an irregularity," said Mshololo.

Magistrate Cronje has further responded to Mshololo, saying even though she noted the irregularity it was not in her power to release the accused

"It was in your power to stop and refuse to take a statement from a person in unlawful detention," said Mshololo.

Cronje said she reported Ntanzi’s arrest to the chief magistrate but does not know if anything was done about it.