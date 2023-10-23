Manenberg CPF worried about impact of upsurge in gang violence on matric exams

The start of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams is just days away and apart from exam stress and anxiety, scores of learners are having to deal with fear for their own safety, as rival gang violence plagues a number of communities.

CAPE TOWN - Manenberg is among several Cape Town communities gravely concerned about its matriculants having to write their final exams amidst ongoing deadly gang violence.

The start of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams is just days away and apart from exam stress and anxiety, scores of learners are having to deal with fear for their own safety, as rival gang violence plagues a number of communities.

Last week, the Western Cape Education Department said it would not allow gang violence to impact learners during their exams and contingency measures were in place in case of an emergency.

Manenberg CPF chairperson, Vernon Visagie, said that the situation was giving him sleepless nights.

"It's stressful. The real issue also, is how do you study under these conditions when gunshots are being fired in all directions? How do you study, how do you concentrate, to prepare for your finals like that?"