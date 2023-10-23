Malema to lead EFF's Palestine solidarity picket at Israeli embassy in Pretoria

The red berets said the picket would be a demonstration of solidarity with the people of Palestine in their ongoing conflict with Israel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to lead the party's picket at the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria on Monday.

Thousands of people have died in the Gaza Strip since the 7 October attack by the Palestinian military group, Hamas, on Israel.

The retaliatory attacks from the Israel Defence Force killed over 4,300 people in Palestine, according to its health ministry, while the Israeli government said its death toll was just over 1,400.

On Monday, the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria will again face a demonstration from a South African political party.

Last Friday, hundreds of members from the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), held a picket outside their premises, with some calling for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky.

In a statement, the EFF said the retaliatory attacks by the Israeli military reached a point of genocide and what it called ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

The red berets called on the global community to respond to the human rights crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza.