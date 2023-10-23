Law enforcement on high alert as Tshwane bus services resume Monday

The municipality announced buses would be back on the roads in the morning after a prolonged suspension caused by safety fears that arose after a labour dispute in July kicked off between the capital city and worker unions.

JOHANNESBURG - As Tshwane bus services resumed on Monday morning, the municipality said law enforcement agencies would be on high alert for any acts of criminality against its drivers or passengers.

The municipality announced that its buses would return to the road on Monday following a prolonged suspension due to safety fears.

Several of the capital city's buses were attacked since July when a labour dispute kicked off between the municipality and worker unions.

Tshwane’s MMC for Roads and Transport, Katlego Mathebe, said the absence of reliable public transportation negatively impacted many residents.

"It must further be made clear that anyone engaging in any acts of violence, threats, and intimidation against those that are committed to carry out their duties will be in contempt of the permanent court order and will be viewed as a furtherance of an illegal strike."