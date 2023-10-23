Judges Matter slams Malema for comments against magistrate, wants an apology

JOHANNESBURG - Judges Matter has slammed comments Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made about East London Magistrate Twanet Olivier last week, accusing her of being corrupt and incompetent.

The organisation called Malema’s comments "an attack on the judiciary, a threat to judicial independence, and almost certainly a violation of the Constitution".

Olivier is presiding over Malema’s illegal discharge of a firearm case, in which he’s accused of firing a semi-automatic gun, owned by his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, on stage at the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations.

Addressing supporters after Olivier dismissed his application for a discharge from the case last week Thursday, Malema called Olivier "incompetent" and her ruling, "a sponsored judgment". He did not provide any substantiation for his claims, though.

Mbekezeli Benjamin is a researcher at Judges Matter and says judicial ethics restrain judicial officers from challenging these kinds of attacks.

"Therefore Judges Matter comes out strongly in defence of judicial independence. Left unchallenged, Mr Malema’s comments will send a chilling message to other judicial officers that they should not dare issue judgments against powerful figures who command a large audience. We call on Mr Malema to immediately retract and apologise for his unfortunate comments."