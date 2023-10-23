History will be made at DHL Stadium: Zakes Bantwini + Springboks Final

Taking place on the same day as the Rugby World Cup Final where New Zealand will play the Springboks, this event will take place this coming Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A stellar line-up of local artists will perform at Zakes Bantwini's Abantu concert, making him the first African artist to headline DHL Stadium.

The DHL Stadium will host the country's biggest fan park and screening of the World Cup Final, according to Zakes Bantwini on social media.

In his post he said: "Incredibly proud of our boys @bokrugby 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦for their amazing journey to the @rugbyworldcup FINAL! It’s with great pleasure and excitement that we announce the country’s biggest fan park and World Cup Final screening at the @dhlstadium @abantuthepeopleza @cityofcapetown on the 28th of October 2023!"

The _Osama hitmaker also revealed plans to keep the concert in Cape Town for the next three years.

"The performers on our line-up, which will be revealed the following week, are so lovely. I will be the main attraction of the show, followed by another thrilling act that you will learn about."

Following the announcement on Instagram, this is what his fans had to say:

simdhlamini said: "Number One, I was actually thinking about this 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾"

_luzukosonkapu _said: "THIS IS ABOUT TO BE THE BIGGEST ONE IN CAPE TOWN 🔥🔥🔥. FROM PERFORMANCE TO RUGBY WC FINAL SCREENS 😍"

louladavis said: "Yes yes please. What a great initiative. I will definitely attend."