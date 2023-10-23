Gauteng DA frustrated by delays in scrapping of e-tolls

The system was initially set to be deactivated in December last year but provincial and national government missed the deadline to finalise a memorandum of understanding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is frustrated over the scrapping of e-tolls, following delays.

This after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced during his medium-term budget last year that national Treasury would pay 70% of e-tolls' R47 billion debt.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi still stands on his word that e-tolls will be a thing of the past despite lengthy delays in the signing off of the system.

The DA said that Lesufi's pledge to finalise the deactivation of the gantries by the end of this year was just an empty promise, which it said was likely to go unfulfilled again.

The party said that Gauteng motorists were still being billed because of national government's current financial difficulties, which were standing in the way of Treasury settling 70% of Sanral's e-toll debt.

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has also expressed dismay over government's failure to deliver on its promise.