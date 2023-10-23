Frans Steyn appointed as FS Cheetahs director of rugby

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winner will assume the role from 1 November, just four months after he retired from playing as a professional.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Cheetahs have appointed Springbok legend, Frans Steyn, as their new director of rugby.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will assume the role from 1 November, just four months after he retired from playing as a professional.

Steyn is highly regarded in the game, more so in the Free State, where he was a teenage prodigy at Grey College.

He made 78 Test appearances for the Springboks and was a key member in the 2007 and 2019 World Cup-winning squads and was also part of the 2009 team that beat the British and Irish Lions.

His 18-year playing career also included stints at the Sharks in Durban, Racing Metro and Montpellier in France and Japan’s Toshiba Brave Lupus. Steyn returned home in 2020 and represented the Cheetahs in 28 matches before a knee injury sustained in March brought a premature end to his playing days.

"I’m delighted that Frans accepted the offer to remain to serve the Cheetahs. Frans Steyn is an iconic figure in world rugby, and we are extremely fortunate to have him in our fold. His rugby expertise and passion for the game align perfectly with our vision for the Cheetahs. We believe he will help reinvent and re-establish the Cheetahs as a force to be reckoned with," said Cheetahs CEO, Ross van Reenen.

The Currie Cup champions hope Steyn takes to his new position with the same ease that he took to various positions on the field.

"I am excited to step into this new role. My initial focus will be to actively promote Cheetahs rugby at school and junior level. I look forward to working closely with MJ Smith (COO) to elevate the rugby programme and build on the proud history of the Cheetahs," Steyn said.

Steyn will oversee rugby operations, contributing to the team’s strategy, player development and the pursuit of excellence on and off the field.