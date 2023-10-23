EFF wants govt to expel Israeli ambassador from SA

The party is currently picketing outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. It says the demonstration is to highlight solidarity with the people of Palestine amid an ongoing conflict with Israel.

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling on government to expel the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky.

The party is currently picketing outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria.

It says the demonstration is to highlight solidarity with the people of Palestine amid an ongoing conflict with Israel.

On Friday, hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) supporters held a similar picket outside the Israeli embassy.

EFF national chairperson, Veronica Mente, said that if the ANC was serious about supporting the Palestinian people, they would disassociate the government from the state of Israel, economically and politically.

"That is why we're saying the Israeli, even the embassy itself, should not exist within the shores of this country because they are the people who are actually killing and wiping out the Palestinians from their own land."

[PICTURES] EFF supporters and other civic organisations have arrived in Pretoria for the picket outside the Israeli Embassy offices in South Africa.



This is a solidarity demonstration in support of Palestine during its ongoing conflict with Israel. TCG pic.twitter.com/eJeEEe5gXm ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2023