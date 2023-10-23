Disney links with LIFT for co-branded aircraft to launch ‘biggest campaign ever’

The holiday collaboration between The Walt Disney Company Africa and LIFT will see the aircraft appear in South African skies for some of the airline’s Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town routes.

JOHANNESBURG - Right before the festive season begins to take flight, Disney on Friday launched its collaboration with LIFT for their holiday campaign.

‘May Your Wishes Come True’ comes complete with a co-branded aircraft that will travel on some of the airline's Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town routes.

Touted as their “biggest campaign in South Africa” to date, the Disney-inspired aircraft’s exterior features some of the Mouse House’s most well-known names, as well as characters from its Marvel and Star Wars divisions.

Though the exterior may be eye-catching, the collaborators promise customers that their flight would include a range of surprises from them, children’s activity flights to keep restless little ones busy, and giveaways, along with LIFT’s standard passenger perks.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, said the purpose of the collaboration, which comes right after Disney celebrated its 100th anniversary last week, is to celebrate “the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that embodies Disney over the last century.

"This collaboration with LIFT truly celebrates this togetherness with families and fans.”

Echoing her sentiments, LIFT CEO Jonathan Ayache called the collaboration a “perfect fit”.

“Through this collaboration, our hope is to ignite a sense of fun, wonder, and excitement for the whole family during the upcoming season of school holidays and family celebrations.”

From November, the campaign will also offer families an opportunity to purchase gifts, just in time for the festive season.