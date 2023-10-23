Disaster management teams to provide relief to flood-hit northern KZN areas

Areas under the Mtubatuba Local Municipality are the worst affected, following heavy rains in parts of the province over the weekend. Four people have been confirmed dead, with at least 70 houses destroyed.

MTUBATUBA - Disaster management teams are set to provide relief for the flood-stricken communities in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The heavy rains also damaged public infrastructure.

Road infrastructure, power lines, schools and people’s homes were left damaged by the severe weather conditions on Saturday.

Parts of Mtubatuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal are now counting the cost of the damages.

However, most businesses in town have not been badly affected and say it's business as usual.

Some areas in southern parts of the province also took a hit, however, there were no reports of any fatalities.