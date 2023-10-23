Disaster management teams remain on alert after 4 people die in KZN storms

Disruptive rains between the Southern Cape coast and KwaZulu-Natal flooded streets and displaced scores of people over the weekend.

DURBAN - Disaster management teams remain on alert for inclement weather between the Southern Cape coast and KwaZulu-Natal.

Disruptive rains flooded streets and displaced scores of people over the weekend.

At least four people died in KwaZulu-Natal due to the weekend's storms.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Alert Level Six warning for coastal areas in the southern parts of the province.

“As heavy rains continue across the province, we appeal to the people to adhere to all the alerts that have been issued,” said KwaZulu-Natal provincial government's Siboniso Mngadi.

“We advise those living in low-lying areas to move to safer places and heed to the call when our disaster teams pass on information that they must be relocated.”