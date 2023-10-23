DA's Breytenbach accused of misogyny over her Gcaleka comments in Parly

The South African Women Lawyers Association (Sawla) has accused Democratic Alliance (DA) Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach of misogyny after she accused Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka of sleeping her way to the top.

On Thursday, Parliament gave Gcaleka the nod after voting and recommending that she ascend from deputy to the top post of Public Protector.

However, the vote of confidence in Gcaleka has been overshadowed by a comment made by Breytenbach, who claimed her strides up the corporate ladder had been aided by what she has called an inappropriate relationship with her former boss.

"The very cosy relationship and some say intimate relationship, with her boss, the rather odious Menzi Simelane, led to speedy promotions and her very vocal and active support of his role in the capture of the NPA," Breytenbach said in Parliament.

The South African Women Lawyers Association said it was disappointed that a female lawyer had made a misogynistic comment about another woman lawyer.

The association said that Breytenbach had the opportunity to voice her allegations against Gcaleka during the Public Protector interviews, however, she chose to air them on a platform where Gcaleka could not respond.

Sawla said comments like these perpetuated harmful stereotypes that undermined the capabilities of black women in leadership roles.

The organisation has called on the DA to take action against Breytenbach.