Commuters left stranded as most of Tshwane's Areyeng bus drivers refuse to work

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of commuters in the City of Tshwane are stranded on Monday morning as over 70% of its Areyeng buses are not in operation.

Services were set to resume on Monday morning after they were suspended indefinitely amid wage disputes.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, said that while most of the drivers pitched for work, they refused to drive the buses.

"Only 36 went out. Ten called this morning at about 6am, reporting sick, and others reported for other personnel reasons. So 36 are working, they went out on the first shift at 4.15am. The majority of the drivers reported for duty but they are refusing to drive the bus."