Cele: Officer Mazibuko's Death should be used as motivation to fight crime in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the death of Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko in KwaZulu-Natal should not be in vain and should be used as motivation to fight crime in the country.

Mazibuko was killed during a police operation in the province last week, where a shootout ensued between the suspects and police.

He was laid to rest in Ntuzuma on Sunday, where Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola addressed the mourners.

In a shootout that left five people dead last week, one was a police officer who was part of the national intervention unit.

Cele said that there was a war against officers in the country and they should ensure that they protect themselves.

This as the number of police officers killed while on duty is on the rise in the country.

Cele said it was important for officers to fight back when engaging delinquents as this country cannot be ruled by criminals.

He has urged members of the police service to avenge Mazibuko’s death by putting lawbreakers in jail.