Baby Savers website removes GP Safe Haven Boxes info over employee safety fears

According to the NPO, its box services provided a safe space for vulnerable women to safely leave their babies, which the Gauteng Department of Social Development argued was illegal and compromised the infants’ protection.

JOHANNESBURG - The non-profit organisation, Baby Savers South Africa, said it needed to remove the location information of its Safe Haven Boxes in Gauteng from its website over the fear of placing its employees' lives in danger.

The organisation is adamant that it will continue operating despite a directive to end Safe Haven Baby Box services from Gauteng's Department of Social Development.

Baby Savers SA said these boxes provided a safe space for vulnerable women to safely leave their babies instead of dumping them in places like bins.

Statistics showed that every year, over 10,000 babies are abandoned in South Africa, with the vast majority of them found dead.

In an attempt to reduce this number, Baby Savers SA was working with different organisations to operate a service where unwanted babies could be dropped off safely.

However, the Gauteng Department of Social Development argued that the service was not only illegal but compromised the protection of children.

While Baby Savers still operates, their contact information cannot be found online.

Baby Savers co-founder, Nadene Grabham, commented on the situation.

"I know that if a mother was to try and drop off a baby in Hillbrow and found it closed, she would leave that baby on the pavement."

Grabham said the organisation was open to working with the department and be registered to continue operating.