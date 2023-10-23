4 suspects, including 3 Gauteng cops, to appear in court on corruption charges

The suspects were apprehended by the Hawks on Saturday where it is believed the police officers requested a R1 million bribe to drop a case against the fourth suspect.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects, including three Gauteng police officers, will appear before the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday on corruption charges.

They were apprehended by the Priority Crime Investigation Directorate, the Hawks, on Saturday.

It is believed that two members from the Silvertown K9 Unit in Pretoria and a Crime Intelligence member requested a bribe of R1 million to drop a case against the fourth suspect.

“It is alleged that three officials went to the complainant's residence to enquire about her passport and the alleged fraudulent stamps,” Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale explained what happened.

“They later arrested her and during questioning, hints relating to the case being dropped if money exchanged hands were spoken of by the trio. They had asked for R1 million compounded with threats of her son also being arrested, the complainant gave in and R580 000 was agreed to, and the complainant was released."