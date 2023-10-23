4 suspects arrested after 984 mandrax tablets found in vehicle they were in

This is after officials spotted a vehicle driving erratically on the N1 near Plattekloof.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's highway unit has made a drug bust of 984 mandrax tablets.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers found four occupants under the influence of alcohol, including the driver.

The city's traffic spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said that the suspects were arrested immediately.

"The officers became suspicious when the driver attempted to hastily have his vehicle removed from the scene. Traffic officers decided to search the vehicle and discovered a bag with 984 mandrax tablets in the boot under the spare wheel. Four suspects were arrested and taken to Parow SAPS. A case of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of narcotics was opened."