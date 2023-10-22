Seal dies after being harassed at Strand Beach - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is warning the public to keep their distance from wildlife animals when visiting beaches.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said a seal has died after being harassed at Strand Beach.

"The city's coastal management team and law enforcement officers closed a portion of the beach so that the SPCA wildlife unit could safely capture and remove the seal," said Eddie Andrews, the City's spatial planning and environment mayoral committee member.

"The seal was transported by the SPCA to Two-Oceans Aquarium for assessment by the wildlife veterinarian to get a health clearance for release at a safe location."

The seal later died of stress.