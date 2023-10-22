Manenberg's ongoing rival gang shootings impacting pupils - CPF

Manenberg residents said it was particularly concerning now that pupils were preparing for their year-end exams.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Manenberg said ongoing rival gang shootings were having a negative impact on schools and pupils in the area.

According to the Manenberg CPF (Community Policing Forum), efforts by law enforcement officers have played an important role, but they haven't been able to prevent the loss of lives.

"There were quite a couple of arrests being made and guns have been also retrieved but also is not stopping the gunmen from firing shots, it's not stopping them from killing people," said the forum's chairperson Kader Jacobs.