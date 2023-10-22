Malema says EFF will ramp up job creation in Mpumalanga

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressed party members on Saturday in the small farming town of Breyeten in Mpumalanga, where the EFF recently claimed victory in by-elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party would ramp up job creation for youth in Mpumalanga as part of efforts to address ongoing service delivery challenges in the province.

This is the second ward the EFF has taken over in the province this year.

Malema said as the municipality deals with service delivery challenges the youth in the province should be employed to carry out these projects.

"The youth of [ward] 113 must never struggle to get jobs because if a contract comes here to carry out a project, then the youth of 113 should be employed."