KZN police officer killed on duty to be laid to rest in KwaMashu on Sunday

Warrant Officer Sithembiso Mazibuko, who was part of the National Intervention Unit, was murdered during a shootout with criminals in Ntuzuma last week.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal police officer who was killed while on duty is being laid to rest in KwaMashu on Sunday.

Warrant Officer Sithembiso Mazibuko, who was part of the National Intervention Unit, was murdered during a shootout with criminals in Ntuzuma last week.

Mazibuko was part of a police raid that also resulted in four suspects being killed.

READ: Cele after KZN cop murder: 'Criminals are eliminating the police'

One of the slain criminals was wanted for the murder of 12 people in the province.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected to delivery the eulogy at Mazibuko's funeral.

“Minister Cele will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service where he is expected to reflect on police safety and the scourge of police killings in the country,” said the Police Ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba.