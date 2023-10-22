Joburg Water wants to implement water shifting to mitigate supply challenges

The utility said while systems have stabilised in some areas, some residents are still experiencing water outages that need to be addressed.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said it was looking to implement water shifting to mitigate ongoing challenges in the city.

The utility updated the public on the state of the water crisis in the city on Friday as some areas remain without a consistent water supply.

It has said while systems have stabilised in some areas, some residents are still experiencing water outages that need to be addressed.

While measures such as supplementing water supply with roaming tankers have helped boost water levels in some reservoirs, Joburg Water says it needs to do more to ensure all systems recover.

The utility added that it’s looking into halting water pumping in some areas at a certain time to allow for more water pressure to reservoirs that are at critical levels.

Currently, it is limiting water supply to some places between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. to ensure it meets daytime demand.

It says water shifting will help boost water supply to high-lying areas and places with low pressure.