Eskom extends suspension of load shedding

Loadshedding was set to resume on Monday but has now been suspended until Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Good news on the power front. Eskom has extended its suspension of load shedding due to the improvement in generation capacity.

Load shedding was set to resume on Monday but has now been suspended until Tuesday.

The utility said its fleet has been performing well and its emergency reserves have fully recovered.

Stage one of rolling power cuts will resume on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said daytime load shedding will be suspended until further notice.

"Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by stage 1 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Breakdowns are currently at 13 559mw, while planned maintenance is at 4 765mw of generation capacity."