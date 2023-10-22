Cele worried about spaza shops' food quality after spate of child deaths

Several children have recently died in different Gauteng areas after allegedly consuming food they bought at local spaza shops.

JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry said it was concerned about the quality of food being sold at spaza shops following numerous cases of children dying after allegedly eating food from these stores.

Eyewitness News previously reported on four children from Soweto and the West Rand who died in two separate incidents after eating food from spaza shops.

On Friday, the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed police were looking into the circumstances around the death of a grade three learner at Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Roodeport.

It is alleged the boy died after eating biscuits purchased from a local spaza shop.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police and other relevant government departments needed to strengthen their oversight inspections, especially when it came to food sold by street vendors and spaza shops.

“We are going to be giving a line a march, but maybe it will be unfair to do so here before a proper briefing to the economic cluster and even the National Security Council because some of those matters, they become some issue of security. Kids are dying because of illicit kind of trade, things that are bought from spaza shops."