VIP officers' suspension has lapsed, Masemola 'doesn't know' their work status

JOHANNESBURG – The suspension period of eight VIP protection officers who were filmed assaulting civilians on a Johannesburg highway has lapsed, however, the national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola cannot confirm if they have returned to work or not.

It has been over 90 days since the bodyguards of Deputy President Paul Mashatile were caught on camera allegedly assaulting people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, the South African Police Service initiated a disciplinary process against the officers.

Its policy states that disciplinary processes should be finalised within 60 days of initiation.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the launch of Gauteng’s safer festive season operations in Randfontein on Saturday, Masemola on Saturday said those disciplinary processes are still ongoing.

“Yes, I will find out and hear where they are but what I am saying is once the 60 days is over, normally they come back to work and they get allocated somewhere, but the process doesn't stop, the disciplinary process still continues until to its finality.”

"Specifically I don't know whether they are back or not," Masemola said.

The eight officers are due back in court on 9 November where they face several charges of assault, pointing of a firearm, and causing malicious damage to property.