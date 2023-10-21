Urgent need to expedite access to mental health services in South Africa - SADAG

As the country observes Mental Health Awareness Month in October, SADAG said a lack of resources in South Africa contributes to people not seeking nor getting the help they need.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said only one in ten people have access to mental healthcare in the country.

This as the country observes Mental Health Awareness Month in October.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also estimates that nearly two-thirds of people worldwide with known mental disorders never seek help from health professionals.

Sadag's Fatima Seedat said a lack of resources in South Africa contributes to people not seeking nor getting the help they need.

She said only 5% of the country's health budget is allocated to mental health:

"So there's a severe shortage of mental health services within South Africa, and we need to start working together to ensure that there is more accessible mental healthcare in our country."

Seedat said stigma and lack of information about mental illness are among other contributing factors.

She encouraged people to be more open about what they're going through.