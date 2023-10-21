SPCA and City of Cape Town condemn public harassment of seals

This comes after a visitor at Strand Beach was bit by a seal on Wednesday, following what the city said was days of repeated harassment of the animal. The seal later died due to "excessive stress" indicated the city.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town and the SPCA [Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] have condemned the public harassment of seals at beaches.

This comes after a visitor at Strand Beach was bit by a seal following what the city said was days of repeated harassment of the animal.

The woman allegedly walked into the seal on Wednesday evening after not noticing the animal.

The animal was captured by the SPCA and taken for assessment, later dying due to "excessive stress" indicated the city.

Cape Town's MMC for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews warned that it is illegal to harass any coastal wildlife, stressing the importance of the public keeping their distance.

He added that the woman was fine.

"After the attack, the woman was taken to the hospital by the paramedics where her bite wound was treated. The City was in contact with the victim again when she was back at the hospital having her wound cleaned and she remains in high spirits."