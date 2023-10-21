South Africans wish Springboks well ahead of Semi-Final clash with England

The semi-final match will kick off at 9 p.m

JOHANNESBURG - As the Springboks gear up for the rugby semi-final with England, fans in Johannesburg have expressed unwavering support for the reigning champions.

South Africa and England will clash on the field in Paris on Saturday as the rugby World Cup's final match draws closer.

Last week's match against France was a rollercoaster of emotions with many die-hard supporters taking to social media to share their excitement for the win.

While many acknowledge that playing against England will be challenging, most are confident that the team will win.

Eyewitness News spoke to some fans and this is what they had to say:

"We are definitely winning this one, we did it in 2019, we are doing it again in 2023, go Bokke!"

"They did pretty well last game and I think they'll actually go the whole way. Even against England."

"We are defending our own title here, South Africa plays proper pap and wors rugby, so well give it to them."

