Rise of generic perfumes on promise of smelling good 'at a much cheaper price'

JOHANNESBURG - In today's fast-paced world, the love for smelling good remains a universal sentiment.

People are drawn to the world of fragrances because scents have the power to enhance moods, boost one’s confidence, and evoke memories.

And in a world woven with countless and pricey fragrances, one perfume company contends that smelling good does not need to break one's pocket.

Eden Perfumes is but one of a number of companies that have claimed a share of the generic perfumes market.

"We are a leading provider of high-quality generic perfumes in South Africa, with over 130 of the most sought-after perfumes from various fragrance houses," said managing director, Alessio De Dominicis.

He said they recognised a gap in the market for people who wanted to smell good, but without having to pay thousands of rands.

“We started this business many years ago and we saw a gap in the market where there were many perfumes that were over R1,000, and we got the opportunity to offer similar perfumes for a much cheaper price to cater for those people that cannot afford to spend a quarter or even a half of their salaries on a bottle of perfume," he told Eyewitness News.

Their range of generic perfumes starts from about R150, with a clear instruction on their website to "search for your favourite perfume brands, names, ingredients or notes and we'll recommend a high quality, but affordable alternative for you."

FRAGRANCE LAYERING

Fragrance layering as a relatively inexpensive way of smelling good for longer can also be a consideration for those who want to smell good on a lower budget, advised De Dominicis.

“Perfume layering involves applying one fragrance and then adding a different one on top, allowing the scents to blend. Typically, you start with a heavier perfume on your skin and then apply a lighter one over it. This technique allows the lighter fragrance to evaporate faster, revealing the underlying, richer scent," he explained.

Lotions and perfumes can also be combined to create a long-lasting scent.

“You can also do layering with a lotion so if you have a fragrance lotion layer another spray of perfume where it lasts a lot longer," De Dominicis explained.

De Dominicis, who has been in the business for over 15 years said innovation is key in the perfume industry as the world has seen a rise in the demand for perfumes that cater to different markets.