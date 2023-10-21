PowerBall results: Friday, 20 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 20 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 07, 13, 18, 42 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 03, 12, 19, 42, 48 PB: 04

For more details visit the National Lottery website.