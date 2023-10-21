Mkhwebane congratulates Gcaleka: 'Hope she will do her job, protect the public'

Mkhwebane, who was impeached from the Public Protector position in September, was speaking after being sworn in as an EFF MP on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane congratulated her successor Kholeka Gcaleka, who was nominated as the next Public Protector by the National Assembly on Thursday.

Mkhwebane, who was impeached from the position in September, said she hopes Gcaleka will do her job and protect the public.

She was speaking after being sworn in as an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) on Friday.

"I said congratulations to Parliament because they appointed her and good luck to them. And congratulations to her, actually. I hope she will do her job. I hope she will protect the public because that's purely what needs to happen," said Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane also expressed her excitement about her new venture into politics.

"I feel so excited, I feel excited. I can't wait to serve. The most important thing is to serve," said Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane added that what her exact role will be in Parliament was still under discussion.