Manenberg community members say they live in fear amid gang violence

Residents say incidents have especially taken a toll on learners preparing for the final exam season.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Manenberg says it's living in fear due to ongoing gang rival shootings in the area.

A spate of gang fights have been reported across Cape Town’s townships. The clashes have led to over 100 deaths in two weeks.

The Manenberg community said the incidents have especially taken a toll on learners preparing for the final exam season.

"Sure, there have been innocent people being caught in the crossfire, we can confirm that there were some of the people caught in the crossfire. This flares up every time so there's no period that I can almost tell you that it calms down for a weekend then all of a sudden it just flares up," said the area’s community policing forum chairperson Kader Jacobs.