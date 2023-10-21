Malema says the youth should all register to vote to shape the future

According to Malema, young people should vote for a government that will implement vital changes.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has encouraged the country’s youth to register for voting in the upcoming 2024 elections, saying this will go a long way in shaping the future they desire.

Malema addressed party members in the small farming town of Breyeten in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning. The EFF recently claimed victory in by-elections in the area.

The party has taken over multiple wards in the province and Malema has promised to address ongoing service delivery challenges in the area.

"Where are the men and women of this country? No one is going to come from overseas to come save you. 2024 is our 1994,” he said.