Eskom exit amicable, says Mpho Makwana

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said his exit from the power utility has been amicable.

Makwana resigned as Eskom board chair earlier in October after one year in the role.

There have been reports that Makwana fell out with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

However, speaking during the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) fundraising dinner on Friday night, Makwana said he remains on good terms with the minister.

Mpho Makwana @Eskom Board Chair: there is a big task at hand to help this nation focus and be guided out of despair. Move from good to great, appreciate value creation to be amongst the best corporate citizens in our country. ' SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) October 20, 2023

“Serving one’s country in this manner as the chair of a SOC [state owned company] is like a marathon relay. I have run my leg of the race as best as was possible and I hand over the baton to the next leader to run his fair share of this complex race.”