Eskom exit amicable, says Mpho Makwana

Amid reports that the outgoing chairperson fell out with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Makwana - speaking during SANEF's fundraising dinner on Friday night said he remains on good terms with the minister.

Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana at Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, which is interrogating corruption allegations made by the utility's former Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
21 October 2023 12:36

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said his exit from the power utility has been amicable.

Makwana resigned as Eskom board chair earlier in October after one year in the role.

There have been reports that Makwana fell out with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

However, speaking during the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) fundraising dinner on Friday night, Makwana said he remains on good terms with the minister.

“Serving one’s country in this manner as the chair of a SOC [state owned company] is like a marathon relay. I have run my leg of the race as best as was possible and I hand over the baton to the next leader to run his fair share of this complex race.”

