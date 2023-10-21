CoCT issues warning to motorists following spike in smash-and-grab incidents

Statistics show these crimes have increased month on month from April to September with intersections along Jakes Gerwel Drive identified as the top five hotspots.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's metro police department has embarked on an awareness drive following a spike in smash-and-grab incidents.

Statistics show these crimes have increased month on month from April to September with intersections along Jakes Gerwel Drive identified as the top five hotspots.

Smash and grab crimes occur when vehicle windows are smashed, and visible and valuable items are taken from drivers or passengers.

Meanwhile, officials have recorded a slight drop in thefts by robbers grabbing valuable items from vehicles with open windows or items left on the back of delivery vehicles and trucks.

City Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said as the festive season approaches, criminals are likely to increase their activity.

He's warned that motorists are most vulnerable when stationary at an intersection, where they are often distracted by their cellphones or other items.

"Our three enforcement departments are aware of these hotspots and often do operations along these routes and continue to educate drivers of risky behaviour.

"Victims of these crimes are encouraged to report it to SAPS [South African Police Service] and to lay charges. We cannot let the criminals off the hook so easily. Not reporting incidents can create a false sense of security and put others at risk of falling victim," said Smith.