Camps Bay, Clifton and Muizenberg among 8 Cape beaches awarded blue flag status
Amongst the requirements for the recognition are environmental education, awareness, safety services, water quality, interpretive signage, and control of domestic animals.
CAPE TOWN - Eight City of Cape Town beaches have been awarded with a blue flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of Southern Africa.
These include Camps Bay, Muizenberg, and Clifton 4th beaches.
Eight City beaches have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), while two others were awarded pilot Blue Flag status.' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 21, 2023
The city's MMC for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross said hard work continues to ensure the beaches are summer-ready.
"Not only is this a wonderful achievement for our recreation and parks department, but also Cape Town as a whole. As we wade deeper into the summer season, our beaches and recreational facilities will be bustling with residents and visitors."