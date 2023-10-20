Zelensky hails Biden's 'powerful address' in support of Ukraine

US President Biden made an impassioned call for the United States to show global leadership by backing both Israel and Ukraine in a speech to the nation from the Oval Office Thursday.

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday hailed Joe Biden's "powerful address" in support of his country's fight against Russia.

"Ukraine is grateful for all the US support and its unfaltering belief that humanism, freedom, independence, and rules-based international order must always triumph," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen," Biden said.

Washington and the EU have been Ukraine's key backers since Russia invaded last February, providing billions of dollars in financial and military assistance to Kyiv.

Biden's speech was a direct response to concerns that the spiralling conflict between Israel and Hamas could see US support for Ukraine pushed down the agenda.

Zelensky said the "unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States is incredibly encouraging for all our warriors and for our entire nation."

He called US support an "investment" that would ensure "long-term security for all of Europe and the world."