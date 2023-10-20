WCED says it won't allow gang violence to impact on school exams

The department reassured that it would guarantee learners' ability to take their exams without disturbances.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it would not allow gang violence to impact learners during their exams.

The statement came in response to a series of shooting incidents allegedly involving gang rivalry within the province, resulting in the deaths of over a hundred people in two weeks.

Its spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said that contingency measures were in place in case of an emergency.

"In the past, we have had instances where certain violence flares up in the last minute, even flooding has occurred in the past, and alternatives arrangements had to be made.

"We have been very successful in doing this in the past, but, regardless, it does put a lot of stress in our candidates."