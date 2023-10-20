WC Education Dept warns matric pupils against cheating as exams approach

The 2023 National Senior Certificate exams are set to begin on Monday, 30 October.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has issued a stern warning to matriculants against cheating.

This as the countdown to the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) has officially begun.

NSC exams are set to begin on Monday, 30 October.

The department has cautioned against taking notes and or cellphones into examination halls.

Education MEC David Maynier: "The candidate’s results could be nullified and they could even be barred from writing one to three subsequent exams, and if the candidate is found to be involved in question paper leaks, they could face criminal prosecution.

"Given the severity of these consequences, the message is clear: cheating is simply not worth it," added Maynier.