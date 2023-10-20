Suspects connected to 6-year-old Hanover Park boy's murder due in court soon

The boy was shot and killed during an alleged gang fight in the area on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects are expected to appear in court soon in connection with the murder of a six-year-old boy in Hanover Park.

The boy was shot and killed during an alleged gang fight in the area on Monday.

READ: SAPS pounce on 3 men believed to have hand in murder of Hanover Park boy (6)

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit arrested three men aged 20, 21, and 30 in connection with his murder. He succumbed to a gunshot wound to his upper body after he was caught in a crossfire believed to be from rival gangs in the area."