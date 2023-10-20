Supporters of murder-accused ‘Sizok’thola’ presenter suggest he's being targeted

Xolani Khumalo stands accused of beating 49-year-old Robert Varrie to death with his crew in his Katlehong home on 19 July during an unaired episode of the Moja Love show, ‘Sizok’thola’.

JOHANNESBURG - The supporters of murder accused television presenter, Xolani Khumalo, suggested without proof that he was being targeted by powerful people.

Khumalo is the presenter of the popular drug-busting show, Sizok’thola, which airs on DStv's Moja Love channel.

It its alleged that on 19 July, Khumalo and his crew beat to death 49-year-old Robert Varrie in his Katlehong home.

Khumalo made his second appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he was charged with one count of murder.

Over two hundred people came out to support the Sizok’thola presenter for his murder case, many of them carrying anti-drug placards and banners.

They told Eyewitness News that powerful drug dealers were trying to silence Khumalo because of his work in exposing them.

"Whatever they said, I believe it is lies. They are trying to frame him so he can stop what he is doing because he’s fighting against what’s happening,” a supported claimed.

“I am also fighting against those Nigerians because they are coming into our world, making money, and going back. In their world, they are not selling drugs - that’s what I know."

The case was postponed to 21 November, pending a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether it should be transferred to a high court for trial.