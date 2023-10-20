Plans underway to ensure sufficient egg stock ahead of festive season: Agri Dept

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, and most recently, in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Agriculture said it was working hard to contain the avian flu and address the shortage of eggs and poultry meat ahead of the festive season.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State, and most recently, in the Western Cape.

Avian flu or bird flu is a highly contagious disease that affects both domestic and wild birds and could kill infected poultry.

The department's Reggie Ngcobo: "Minister Didiza has decided to allow the importation of table eggs, fertilised eggs and poultry meat to ensure sufficient stocks are available on time for the Christmas holiday season. Since the 1st of September 2023, the department has granted 115 permits for fertilised eggs, 48 permits for egg powder, 2,406 permits for poultry meat, 24 permits for table eggs."

READ MORE: