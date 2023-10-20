Ntshavheni: Cabinet calls on Israel to stop bombing civilian establishments

While Israel has denied responsibility for the bombing of a Palestinian hospital, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni blamed the country, saying it’s the most blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

CAPE TOWN - The South African government has issued the strongest rebuke yet against Israel, accusing the country of genocide targeting Palestinians.

Ntshavheni told a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday that the failure to act "meaningfully" by the ICC and the UN will be a demonstration of "the total collapse of a rules-based multilateral system".



Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said there had been violations of international law committed by both sides in the Israel and Palestine conflict.

But Ntshavheni accused Israel of genocide, adding that Cabinet was calling on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to act immediately following the bombing of a Palestinian hospital.

"Cabinet calls on the Israeli government to stop the bombardment of civilian establishments such as hospitals, schools and homes and for the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow the passage of aid including food and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip."

Ntshavheni said Cabinet believed that the international community must find a permanent security solution for the people of Israel and Palestine through the settlement of the two-state solution founded on the 1947 borders.