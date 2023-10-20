ANC support in Gauteng could drop to 37% in 2024, predicts new survey

The survey, by the Brenthurst Group, sampled 1,500 registered voters between September and October this year.

JOHANNESBURG - A new survey claims the African National Congress (ANC) could find itself neck-and-neck with the Multi-party Charter in Gauteng.

It’s predicting the ANC’s share of the votes could fall to 37% in 2024.

It also found that the ANC could perform even worse in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), falling to just 32% of the voter share.

This is one of several polls predicting how the elections will play out, with many suggesting a high turnout might be beneficial to the governing party.

According to the survey, if South Africans were to take to the polls tomorrow, the ANC wouldn’t achieve an outright majority.

Its prospects in Gauteng and KZN – where the ANC is holding onto power through tiny margins - land it at 37% to 32% of the voter share.

This research also says the ANC’s overall average has dropped between its last poll in November and now, from 48% to 41%.

Respondents were also asked to consider the new Multi-party Charter for South Africa, of which the majority simply knew nothing of, however, those who did, they believe the Democratic Alliance (DA’s) John Steenhuisen should be its presidential candidate.

And while President Cyril Ramaphosa remains the most favoured politician, his popularity rating has dropped from 48% to 42%.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also grew from 11% to 17%.