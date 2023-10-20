New avian flu strain spreading to WC will see more chickens culled: Agri Dept

The province recorded its first case of the H7 strain on Thursday, as four other provinces in the country grapple with an outbreak that has led to a shortage of poultry products.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has expressed concern over the new strain of avian flu that has spread to the Western Cape.

The department said that there is no vaccine for this particular strain - which will lead to more chickens being culled to reduce the spread.

As many South Africans struggle to find eggs in stores the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Agriculture said this latest strain of the avian flu is extremely worrying.

The department said the flu was transmitted by the movement of chickens from the North-West to the Western Cape.

Chief director Dipepeneng Serage said the department is looking into other measures to reduce transmission.

"So, we are going to control movement. We are looking into vaccination, and we will be culling those we can cull."

Serage said should the strain continue to spread; farmers will be left with no choice but to cull more chickens.